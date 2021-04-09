Over a dozen injured in clash at Balussery

KOZHIKODE

09 April 2021 01:33 IST

Over a dozen workers belonging to both the Congress and the Communist party of India (Marxist) were injured when they clashed with each other at Karumala near Balussery on Thursday evening.

The injured persons were admitted to various local hospitals. The police have been deployed in the region to prevent further escalation of the violence. A case has been registered in connection with the incident. The trouble started when workers of the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League took out a march at 5.30 p.m. in protest against the murder of Youth League activist Paral Mansoor in Kannur on Wednesday. The slogan-shouting demonstrators were attacked with stones and wooden planks allegedly by CPI(M) workers. The police said that an uneasy calm had been prevailing in the region after Congress candidate and actor Dharmajan Bolgatty was prevented from entering a polling booth at Sivapuram in Balussery constituency on the election day. He had then alleged that a gang of DYFI activists had tried to manhandle him.

