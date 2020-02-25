Over 7 lakh children to be given deworming tablets

Kozhikode

25 February 2020 00:03 IST

Tablets to be distributed at schools, day-care centres, and anganwadis

As many as 7,51,981 children in the one-to-19 age group will be given deworming tablets on Tuesday to mark National Deworming Day. Its district-level launch will be held at A.M.U.P. School, Kambilipparamba, Olavanna.

A release said on Monday that the tablets would be distributed at government, aided, and unaided schools, day-care centres, and anganwadis for free. A rally with Kudumashree and anganwadi workers and nursing students will be taken out. Children in the one-to-five age group will be given the tablets at anganwadis and others at schools. Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) will distribute the tablets to those who cannot get it at schools. Children aged up to two will be given half a tablet dissolved in lukewarm water. Others should be asked to chew one tablet after lunch along with lukewarm water.

District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said taking deworming tablets once in six months would help children overcome anaemia, lack of appetite, fatigue, and malnutrition that might result from worms entering the body through unhygienic surroundings and consumption of unclean vegetables and fruits.

The next phase of tablet distribution will be held on March 3, the release said.