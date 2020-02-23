Over 5,000 participate in Calicut Half Marathon

Kozhikode

23 February 2020 21:03 IST

More than 5,000 enthusiastic runners took part in the 11th edition of the Calicut Half Marathon organised by the Indian Institute of Managament-Kozhikode here on Sunday.

The event that consisted of a 21-km Half Marathon, a 10-km Mini-Marathon (both competitive races) and a 3- km Dream Run (non‐competitive) was flagged off by IIM-K Director Debashis Chatterjee.

Noted wrestler Babita Phogat was presented the IIM-K’s National Excellence Award on the occasion.

Atlaw Debebe bagged the first prize in the 21-km Half Marathon in the men’s category while Victor Vachina and Japhet Rono bagged the second and third prizes respectively. In the women’s category, Bhirtugar Nagosh Shivage was the winner while Lilian Chelimo and Sandhya K.J. bagged the second and third prizes.

Mikiyas Yemata is the winner in the men’s category of the 10-km Half Marathon while Rohit Verma and Pravesh are the second and third prize winners. Jackline Jeppenli, Aasa T.P. and Gargi Sharma bagged the first, second and third prizes respectively in the women’s category of the race.

Winners from the age group 45+ were awarded separately while a special Spirit of the Run prize was awarded to 67-year-old Dasan Nair, the oldest participant.

The theme of the marathon this year was ‘Pursuit of Happiness: Healthy Body, Healthy Mind’.