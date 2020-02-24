Over 50 cyclists take part in Wayanad Churam Challenge

Sreenath Lakshmikanth from Ernakulam retained the championship in the second edition of the Wayanad Churam Challenge organised by the Kozhikode District Panchayat in association with Green Care Mission - Grand Cycle Challenge and Calicut Bikers’ Club on Sunday.
Over 50 cyclists from across the country took part in the ride up the Wayanad Ghat Road from Adivaram to Lakkidi.
The ride was flagged off by environmentalist and cyclist Hamid Ali Vazhakkad. Vyshakh from Mysuru and Abhinav K.C. from Kozhikode won the second and third prizes respectively.
The Wayanad Churam Challenge is organised every year to popularise the Ghat Road that stretches between Kozhikode and Wayanad from a tourism perspective, highlighting its flora and fauna. That the ride up the road is a dream of most cyclists comes as a lure to them to take part in the race.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.