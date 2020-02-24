Kozhikode

Over 50 cyclists take part in Wayanad Churam Challenge

(From left) Vyashakh, Sreenath Lakshmikanth, and Abhinav K.C. who were adjudged winners of the Wayanad Churam Challenge.

(From left) Vyashakh, Sreenath Lakshmikanth, and Abhinav K.C. who were adjudged winners of the Wayanad Churam Challenge.  

Event aimed at popularising Ghat Road from tourism perspective

Sreenath Lakshmikanth from Ernakulam retained the championship in the second edition of the Wayanad Churam Challenge organised by the Kozhikode District Panchayat in association with Green Care Mission - Grand Cycle Challenge and Calicut Bikers’ Club on Sunday.

Over 50 cyclists from across the country took part in the ride up the Wayanad Ghat Road from Adivaram to Lakkidi.

The ride was flagged off by environmentalist and cyclist Hamid Ali Vazhakkad. Vyshakh from Mysuru and Abhinav K.C. from Kozhikode won the second and third prizes respectively.

The Wayanad Churam Challenge is organised every year to popularise the Ghat Road that stretches between Kozhikode and Wayanad from a tourism perspective, highlighting its flora and fauna. That the ride up the road is a dream of most cyclists comes as a lure to them to take part in the race.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 24, 2020 12:57:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/over-50-cyclists-take-part-in-wayanad-churam-challenge/article30898382.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY