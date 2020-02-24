Over 50 cyclists take part in Wayanad Churam Challenge

Sreenath Lakshmikanth from Ernakulam retained the championship in the second edition of the Wayanad Churam Challenge organised by the Kozhikode District Panchayat in association with Green Care Mission - Grand Cycle Challenge and Calicut Bikers’ Club on Sunday.

Over 50 cyclists from across the country took part in the ride up the Wayanad Ghat Road from Adivaram to Lakkidi.

The ride was flagged off by environmentalist and cyclist Hamid Ali Vazhakkad. Vyshakh from Mysuru and Abhinav K.C. from Kozhikode won the second and third prizes respectively.

The Wayanad Churam Challenge is organised every year to popularise the Ghat Road that stretches between Kozhikode and Wayanad from a tourism perspective, highlighting its flora and fauna. That the ride up the road is a dream of most cyclists comes as a lure to them to take part in the race.