Over 50 aspirants offered jobs at IGNITE Internship Programme

August 11, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The IGNITE Internship Programme organised by the Government Cyberpark, Kozhikode, for graduates and aspirants offered job opportunities to over 50 participants so far.

A release said here on Friday that Cyberpark had provided internship opportunities in 25 companies. Various firms continue to select candidates for different roles. Around 25 companies and more than 400 candidates participated in the event held at Sahya building at Government Cyberpark.

The internship programme is organised in collaboration with CAFIT, ICT Academy Kerala, Start Up Mission, G Tech, Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission, and other organisations.

Candidates graduating this year and those awaiting their final semester exam results can participate in the programme.

The selected candidates will also get an opportunity for a six-month internship in various IT/ITES companies in major IT parks such as Technopark and Infopark. A monthly stipend of ₹10,000 or more will be provided during the internship including a government subsidy of ₹5,000 a month.

A total of 380 companies and 7,436 candidates have registered for the current edition of the programme organized at various companies across leading IT parks like Technopark, Infopark, and Cyberpark.

