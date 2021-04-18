Kozhikode

Over 42,000 samples collected at two-day camp in Kozhikode

Police officers conducting an inspection on Bank Road in Kozhikode on Saturday to ensure proper wearing of masks by people.   | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The Kozhikode district administration has claimed to have collected 42,920 samples for COVID-19 tests in the course of the two-day camp held here since Friday. Results will be made available in the coming days.

Health Department officials anticipate more infections to be reported in the coming days. Facilities were being provided at hospitals and first-line treatment centres, they said.

According to sources, 19,300 tests were done on the first day. Though the State government had directed the district officials to hold 31,400 tests in two days, the administration had set a target of 40,000. The samples were collected at primary health centres, taluk hospitals, and the Government Medical College Hospital, apart from schools and other public places. People who reached outpatient departments of hospitals and those who were on the contact list of COVID-19 patients too were subjected to tests. Kudumbashree volunteers and those who actively participated in the poll campaign too gave samples.

The officials claimed that the effort had been to quarantine as many infected persons as possible. Local bodies conducted campaigns through social media to organise facilities. There have also been reports about hesitancy among people towards tests.

