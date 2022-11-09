Over 4,000 students participate in contests during Vigilance Awareness Week 2022

This year’s theme was ‘Corruption-free India for a developed nation’

Winners of the painting and essay writing contests conducted by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) as part of the Vigilance Awareness Week 2022. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

This year’s theme was ‘Corruption-free India for a developed nation’

As many as 4,250 students from five schools in Kozhikode city participated in painting and essay writing competitions during the Vigilance Awareness Week 2022 observed by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) from October 31 to November 6.

The theme of the awareness week this year was ‘Corruption-free India for a developed nation’. The objective of the campaign was to educate students and the public on the threats and consequences of corruption and the importance of striving for a corruption-free India, the organisers said.

Prizes were distributed to winners of contests on Wednesday at Government Vocational Higher Secondary School for Girls, Nadakkavu. B Arun Kumar, divisional retail sales head, IOCL Kozhikode; Muhammad Shahin, manager retail sales, IOCL Kozhikode; T. Santhosh, headmaster; P. Paul Jose, staff secretary, and K.N. Smitha, deputy head mistress spoke.

The distribution of prizes at St. Michael’s Girls’ Higher Secondary School, West Hill, Markaz International School, Eranhipalam, Little Flower English Medium School, Chelavoor, and M.S.S. Public School, Mavilikadavu, will be held in the coming days.