Over 4,000 families accommodated in relief camps in Kozhikode

Rain-related calamities have forced over 4,000 families in Kozhikode district to seek shelter at various relief camps arranged by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). As of now, there are 4,730 members in 121 relief camps opened in Kozhikode, Vadakara, Thamarassery and Koyilandy taluks.

Kozhikode taluk has the largest number of relief camps (72) accommodating 701 families. According to Revenue authorities, there are 2,176 members in the camps. Vadakara and Thamarassery taluk together have 36 camps, where around 600 families have been accommodated. In Koyilandy taluk, 13 camps have been opened to accommodate 13 families.

As the water rose to dangerous levels in the Poonoor river, several families were shifted from Vengeri and Kannadikkal areas. A 42-year-old man from Kannadikkal was found dead in a nearby canal. The victim was identified as Subair alias Kuttimon.

On July 31 (Wednesday), the Mukkom police recovered the body of an unidentified man from a local rivulet at Parathode in Karassery panchayat. According to the police, the cause for the death could be ascertained only after post-mortem. He was approximately 60 years old, they said.

Revenue officials said search was still on for Mathew Kulathinkal, a retired teacher who went missing following a landslip at Vilangad in Vanimel panchayat on July 30 (Tuesday). The 60-year-old met with the accident, while standing near a local shop after participating in a rescue operation. On Wednesday too, a landslip occurred in the area. Officials said no casualties were reported.

Meanwhile, DDMA and Health department officials issued instructions for healthy ambiance and hygiene at all camps.