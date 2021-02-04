Over 4,000 complaints settled at ‘Santhwana Sparsham’ adalat

Govt. will ensure time-bound solutions to all grievances, says Minister

The State government’s three-day ‘Santhwana Sparsham’ special adalat offering spot solutions to citizens’ grievances concluded in Kozhikode on Thursday. Over 4,000 complaints were settled at the adalat that was held in three different locations for the convenience of the public.

Opening the final round of the adalat held at the Tagore Centenary Hall here on Thursday, Minister for Excise and Labour T.P. Ramakrishnan said a time-bound solution for all the grievances submitted during the adalat would be ensured by the State government. Complaints which were not settled by district-level officials would be considered by a separate panel and the status would be communicated to the persons concerned at the earliest, he said.

“The main intention of holding the adalat was to offer an instant solution for long-pending complaints. For that, we had assured the presence of all district-level officers concerned apart from local body heads and people’s representatives,” said Mr. Ramakrishnan. If there was no solution for an issue, clear instructions had been given to provide satisfactory explanations to applicants, he said.

Addressing the adalat, Minister for Higher Education K.T. Jaleel said the Left Democratic Front-led government in Kerala was successful in making crucial interventions in all issues concerning the public welfare. The adalat was held only to give a final opportunity for all citizens to address their unattended issues or complaints, he said.

According to Mr. Jaleel, the free ration allotted by the State government for around 90 lakh card holders was a covetable achievement. This was apart from ensuring welfare pension for over 60 lakh persons in Kerala, he added.

Both Mr. Ramakrishnan and Mr. Jaleel also listened to the complaints of citizens who were not seemingly happy with the replies received from officials at the adalat. The majority of such complaints were related to the disbursal of treatment aid and the release of government aid for the construction of houses.

Revenue Department officials said the three-day adalat was conducted in the district by complying with the COVID-19 protocol. Though there were isolated incidents of protocol violations, the support of various volunteer groups helped manage the event in a healthy way, they said. Online and spot complaints were considered at the adalat which was controlled by a five-member committee appointed by District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao.