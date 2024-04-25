ADVERTISEMENT

Over 3,000 IP cameras to support webcasting in Kozhikode district

April 25, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - Kozhikode

The service covering 2,248 booths to be handled by a private agency which won the bid

The Hindu Bureau

Over 3,000 high resolution Internet Protocol (IP) cameras will be used in Kozhikode by the camera surveillance team to support the webcasting service during the Lok Sabha elections in the district on Friday. There will be additional cameras near sensitive and critical booths identified by the election authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The service will be operated by INet Solutions, a private agency which won the bid. The deployment of competent technical teams and related field-level operations will be handled by them. In the past, it was the Information Technology (IT) Mission that handled the role and completed the task with the support of local Akshaya entrepreneurs.

Lok Sabha polls | In Kerala, Congress, CPI(M) and BJP harbour strategies beyond 2024 General Elections

“We have ensured live webcasting from 2,248 booths in Kozhikode district. The cameras will be live from 5.30 a.m. on Friday and will be linked to a control room at the Collectorate,” said N.S. Ajisha, Assistant Nodal Officer, IT. She said the trial was conducted successfully on Wednesday and Thursday to ensure uninterrupted operation.

A final round of training was also conducted for the support staff on the field on Thursday. Two or more technicians would be on duty in areas where the number of vulnerable booths was found high. Apart from booths, the surrounding areas too would be covered in some locations for improved surveillance and to adopt crowd management measures.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Palestine, Manipur, wildlife attacks, politics of hate... all resonate in Kerala 

Officials with the video surveillance team said visuals from various booths would be displayed only at the control room for monitoring by officials. Police officers overseeing security arrangements would also be given instructions by nodal officers concerned after reviewing visuals from various polling stations, they added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US