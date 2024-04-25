GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Over 3,000 IP cameras to support webcasting in Kozhikode district

The service covering 2,248 booths to be handled by a private agency which won the bid

April 25, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Over 3,000 high resolution Internet Protocol (IP) cameras will be used in Kozhikode by the camera surveillance team to support the webcasting service during the Lok Sabha elections in the district on Friday. There will be additional cameras near sensitive and critical booths identified by the election authorities.

The service will be operated by INet Solutions, a private agency which won the bid. The deployment of competent technical teams and related field-level operations will be handled by them. In the past, it was the Information Technology (IT) Mission that handled the role and completed the task with the support of local Akshaya entrepreneurs.

Lok Sabha polls | In Kerala, Congress, CPI(M) and BJP harbour strategies beyond 2024 General Elections

“We have ensured live webcasting from 2,248 booths in Kozhikode district. The cameras will be live from 5.30 a.m. on Friday and will be linked to a control room at the Collectorate,” said N.S. Ajisha, Assistant Nodal Officer, IT. She said the trial was conducted successfully on Wednesday and Thursday to ensure uninterrupted operation.

A final round of training was also conducted for the support staff on the field on Thursday. Two or more technicians would be on duty in areas where the number of vulnerable booths was found high. Apart from booths, the surrounding areas too would be covered in some locations for improved surveillance and to adopt crowd management measures.

Palestine, Manipur, wildlife attacks, politics of hate... all resonate in Kerala 

Officials with the video surveillance team said visuals from various booths would be displayed only at the control room for monitoring by officials. Police officers overseeing security arrangements would also be given instructions by nodal officers concerned after reviewing visuals from various polling stations, they added.

