ADVERTISEMENT

Over 300 get placements at Kozhikode Corporation’s job fair

February 15, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - Kozhikode

Priority given to beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, extremely poor families, and members of Kudumbashree’s auxiliary groups

The Hindu Bureau

Applicants at a job mela organised by the Kozhikode Corporation at the Tagore Centenary Hall on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

As many as 367 applicants were offered placements and 674 others were shortlisted at a job fair organised by the Kozhikode Corporation here on Wednesday.

The event was held at the Tagore Centenary Hall. As many as 1,629 applicants and 30 companies attended the fair. This was part of the ‘We-Lift’ livelihood project to provide 5,000 jobs for educated and trained youth in five years. A release said that the target has already been achieved.

Mayor Beena Philip opened the job fair, which was held in association with the Oppam campaign of the Kudumbashree Mission. Priority was given to beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, extremely poor families, and members of Kudumbashree’s auxiliary groups.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

employment

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US