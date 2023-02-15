HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Over 300 get placements at Kozhikode Corporation’s job fair

Priority given to beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, extremely poor families, and members of Kudumbashree’s auxiliary groups

February 15, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Applicants at a job mela organised by the Kozhikode Corporation at the Tagore Centenary Hall on Wednesday.

Applicants at a job mela organised by the Kozhikode Corporation at the Tagore Centenary Hall on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

As many as 367 applicants were offered placements and 674 others were shortlisted at a job fair organised by the Kozhikode Corporation here on Wednesday.

The event was held at the Tagore Centenary Hall. As many as 1,629 applicants and 30 companies attended the fair. This was part of the ‘We-Lift’ livelihood project to provide 5,000 jobs for educated and trained youth in five years. A release said that the target has already been achieved.

Mayor Beena Philip opened the job fair, which was held in association with the Oppam campaign of the Kudumbashree Mission. Priority was given to beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, extremely poor families, and members of Kudumbashree’s auxiliary groups.

Related Topics

employment

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.