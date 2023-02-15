Over 300 get placements at Kozhikode Corporation’s job fair

February 15, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - Kozhikode

As many as 367 applicants were offered placements and 674 others were shortlisted at a job fair organised by the Kozhikode Corporation here on Wednesday.

The event was held at the Tagore Centenary Hall. As many as 1,629 applicants and 30 companies attended the fair. This was part of the ‘We-Lift’ livelihood project to provide 5,000 jobs for educated and trained youth in five years. A release said that the target has already been achieved.

Mayor Beena Philip opened the job fair, which was held in association with the Oppam campaign of the Kudumbashree Mission. Priority was given to beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, extremely poor families, and members of Kudumbashree’s auxiliary groups.