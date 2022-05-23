Over 30 injured in bus collision in Kozhikode

May 23, 2022 18:05 IST

Over 30 persons were injured when two tourist buses collided at Chevarambalam in Kozhikode city on Monday morning.

According to sources, one of the buses was returning from Ernakulam carrying participants of a meeting of the Solidarity Youth Movement and the other was going towards a temple in Thirunelli in Wayanad district. Eyewitnesses said the bus heading to Wayanad turned upside down after it was hit from the left side by the other bus. It is suspected that the traffic lights were not functioning at the time and both the vehicles were in high speed.

The former bus had 41 passengers and the latter 21. The front side of both the buses was completely damaged. Those injured were admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital and IQRAA Hospital. The police have collected closed-circuit television footage and begun an investigation.