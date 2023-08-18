Over 20,000 families to benefit from Kozhikode Corporation’s new drinking water scheme

August 18, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Kozhikode

Kozhikode Corporation’s comprehensive drinking water scheme under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) is expected to benefit over 20,000 households in the city. The project that was inaugurated by Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas on Saturday is being implemented at a cost of ₹111.33 crore.

So far 17,000 people have applied for the scheme. It is being implemented as 60 projects that are to be completed by March 2024, Mayor Beena Philip told reporters here on Thursday.

The drinking water connections are free for the families below poverty line while those with an annual income above ₹2 lakh will have to pay a fee of ₹1,700.

The detailed project report is being prepared by Kerala Water Authority. The contracts have been drawn for 33 of the 60 projects while technical sanction has been obtained for the rest.

The scheme is being implemented by dividing the city into 10 sectors. New water pipelines will be drawn for 145.76 kilometres in zones such as Kovoor, Eravathukunnu, North, South, East Hill, Balamandiram and Malapparamba. The plan is to make drinking water available round the clock, the Mayor said.

In the first phase, Edakkad, Nellikode wards will be brought under the scheme while Valiyangadi and Beypore are in the second phase.

Once the scheme is completed, the Corporation plans to reduce the number of public taps.