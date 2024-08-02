Over 2,000 return home from relief camps in Kozhikode

Over 2,000 people who were staying in various relief camps in Kozhikode went back home on Friday as rain subsided in the district. Revenue department officials said about 40 camps were wound up considering the improving weather conditions.

“There are only 43 active camps now accommodating 2,685 people. They can also be closed within a couple of days after reviewing weather conditions,” said a senior Revenue department official. He added that two new camps were opened at Kakkodi in Kozhikode taluk to accommodate people whose houses remained waterlogged.

In Kozhikode taluk, members from 138 families were found staying back in relief camps. The majority of them were from the waterlogged Kannadikkal and Vengeri regions. Around 350 families from Thamarassery and Koyilandy taluks are also staying in the camps. In Vadakara taluk, 1,300 persons continue to stay in the camps.

Considering the chances of mudslip, a few more families were relocated from the Periyamala region in Kanthalad village. On Friday, one more house in Thamarassery was damaged in rain. Rescue workers from Kattippara village said several families from Mavullapyil area had already been relocated to their relatives’ houses citing chances of landslip. The area later witnessed a minor rock fall.

On Friday, Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine visited the landslip-hit village areas of Vilangad to take stock of the situation and speed up various relief works now in progress under his department. Local body members, Revenue officials and representatives of various political parties were present during the visit of the Minister to the disaster-hit locations.

Subsequent to a safety alert issued by the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), the Fisheries department on Friday urged fishermen to be alert against high tide on Saturday. Instructions were also issued to ensure the safety of anchored boats in various fishing harbours. Entry of people to beaches and beach tourism destinations would be restricted on Saturday considering the fresh INCOIS alert.

