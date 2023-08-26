Over 200 people fall victim to ponzi scheme in Kozhikode

August 26, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Kozhikode

Over 200 persons, including small-scale traders and investors, have fallen victim to an alleged multi-crore trading scam operated by a Canadian online trading company in Kozhikode district. A majority of those who came up with complaints are from rural areas.

Preliminary investigations revealed that it had been a Ponzi scheme run across the State through which the operators attracted huge investment with high returns at no risk. The cheating came to light when customers could not withdraw investments and the promised profit share from their business accounts.

Sources revealed that the scheme crashed lacking the constant flow of new investors as predicted to maintain the income. The attempts of a large number of investors to withdraw their deposits too derailed the company’s operations. Those who worked behind the project were found not answering the calls of the investors.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In rural areas of Kozhikode district alone, the company is suspected of mobilising around ₹2 crore from small investors offering higher returns in two months after the investments. It is just an initial figure based on the complaints from people,” said a Nadapuram native who fell victim to the scheme. He said many were reluctant to reveal their names and the details of investments as they did not want to be humiliated citing lack of alertness.

Those who have already come out with complaints include traders and investors from various parts of Valayam, Nadapuram, Vanimel, Chekkiyad and Thuneri villages. According to sources, the investors include even non-resident Keralites, politicians, housewives, and drivers.

Some of the duped complainants revealed that the number of investors increased from rural areas in Kozhikode as many of the initial depositors had got the share of profit in their account. Later, WhatsApp groups of new investors were formed to improve the local network and promote the scheme among small-scale investors for fund mobilisation.

Police sources said no one was so far arrested in connection with the incident though investigation was under way in the limits of various police stations into the suspected fraud. They also said a State-level probe would be required considering the nature of the case and the presence of foreign partners in the scheme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.