Over 1,800 to get title deeds

Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan will open a ‘Pattaya Mela’, distribution of title deeds, at Kozhikode Town Hall on Sunday. Title deeds will be handed over to 1,839 people under various schemes.

Ninety families from Beypore, Chengottukavu, Thikkodi, Azhiyur and Chemancheri will get title deeds, while 112 families in two taluks in Kozhikode district will get rights for four cents each of vacant government land.

The landless families, who could not be accommodated in any of the schemes of local bodies, will also get title deeds at the mela.

Besides 30 families from Paleri village, 19 from Chemancheri, five from Ullyeri, four from Thurayur, 16 from Kunnamangalam, three from Koodathayi, 11 from Velam, two from Vanimel, one each from Azhiyur and Nadapuram village will get title deeds.

The 31 families that have been residing in the Rajeev Dasalaksham Colony at Beypore for several years will finally get their title deeds on Sunday. Their houses were built on land handed over by the government to the Kerala State Housing Board, but they had not been given title deeds.

Labour Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan will preside over the event while Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran, Mayor Thottathil Raveendran, MPs M.K. Raghavan and K. Muraleedharan, MLAs in the district, district panchayat president Babu Parasseri and District Collector S. Sambasiva Rao are expected to take part in the event.