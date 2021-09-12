Over 1,700 title deeds to be distributed in Kozhikode district

KOZHIKODE

12 September 2021 20:03 IST

Kerala government’s target to distribute 2 lakh deeds to all beneficiaries to be a reality by the end of the year

The Revenue Department has cleared a majority of applications it had received from eligible persons for title deeds under the State government’s special campaign. All the newly cleared 1,739 title deeds will be distributed at a district-level Pattaya Mela to be held on September 14.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will open the event through videoconferencing. There will be separate events to facilitate simultaneous distribution of cleared deeds in Kozhikode, Koyilandy and Vadakara taluks. According to officials, COVID-19 protocol will be strictly followed at the events.

It will be the second district-level title deed distribution fair in Kozhikode this year. In the first drive on February 15, the department distributed 1,300 deeds. There were even people who had been waiting for the documents for over 20 years. The applications which were set apart for various technical reasons last time were also considered for the latest fair.

Revenue officials said the government’s target to distribute 2 lakh title deeds could be a reality by the end of 2021. During the last term of the LDF government, 1.77 lakh title deeds were distributed across the State.

In Kozhikode district alone, the department distributed nearly 10,000 title deeds after a joint inspection by a team of specially assigned officers. They included various categories of documents such as forestland title deeds, land tribunal title deeds, colony title deeds, surplus land title deeds, and puramboke title deeds.

A senior Revenue official said the Bhumithra project launched in Kozhikode by the district administration had helped clear a number of technicalities on the fast track for beneficiaries. A number of special adalats were held in the district to receive complaints and address them in a time-bound manner, he added.

The main achievement of the project was the clearance of decades old complaints over title deeds. Several rural families who were in crisis owing to unavailability of title deeds emerged as beneficiaries of the special purpose project. Legal issues pertaining to various documents were also addressed effectively though the project which was managed by a group of senior officers.