Over 158 cadets pass out from Indian Naval Academy

November 25, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - KANNUR

As many 158 trainees from various courses marked the culmination of their ab-initio training in a passing-out parade held at the Indian Naval Academy (INA) at Ezhimala here on Saturday.

The parade included midshipmen from the 105th Indian Naval Academy Course, cadets from the 38th Naval Orientation Course (Coast Guard), and the 35th and 36th Naval Orientation Course (Extended).

Eight foreign cadets from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Myanmar, and the first international woman trainee from Mauritius were among the passing-out trainees.

Chief guest Admiral R. Harikumar, Chief of Naval Staff, reviewed the parade and awarded medals to meritorious Midshipmen and Cadets during the ceremonial review. Vice Admiral M.A. Hampiholi and INA Commandant Vice Admiral Puneet K. Bahl were present on the occasion.

Midshipman Ravikant Ranjan was awarded the prestigious President’s Gold Medal for the INA BTech Course. Other notable awardees included midshipman Sushen Pujani, cadet Akash Dahiya, cadet Anaokar Shlok, cadet Samarth Rajput, and Assistant Commandant Hitesh Rattan.

The parade featured trainees marching with ceremonial swords and rifles in a Slow March, accompanied by the traditional notes of ‘Auld Lang Syne’, the poignant farewell tune played by armed forces around the world when bidding adieu to colleagues and comrades, for their ‘Antim Pag’ or final step at the INA.

Admiral R. Harikumar praised the impeccable turnout, smart drill, and movements on parade. He also highlighted the significant representation of the first-ever international women cadet from Mauritius, emphasising the strengthening of India’s foreign cooperation.

The reviewing officer, conducting officer, INA Commandant and other dignitaries shipped the stripes of passing out trainees. The officers interacted with the passing-out trainees and their parents, congratulating them on the completion of their training.

The trainees would proceed to various naval ships and establishments to further specialise and serve in the Indian Navy, upholding the core values of duty, honour, and courage.

Walk with MLA2.0 Project

As part of Walk with MLA 2.0 project, MLA Sajeev Joseph led 75 students and teachers from the Irikkur constituency to the passing out parade at the Ezhimala Naval Academy. Mr. Joseph said that the project implemented for select students from government-aided and management high schools as well as higher secondary colleges in the constituency focused on skill development, life skills, opportunities for higher studies, financial literacy, and career prospects. The initiative aims to empower students with a holistic approach to education and personal development.

The visit provided a distinctive experience and offered insights into the lives and training of the naval academy students, he added.