Over 1,500 jobs up for grabs at Cyberpark fair

April 18, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Calicut Forum for Information Technology (CAFIT) will collaborate with Government Cyberpark, UL Cyberpark, HiLITE Business Park, and Kinfra Business Park to organise ‘Reboot 2023 Job Fair’ at Government Cyberpark on May 13 and 14.

The event aims to provide 1,500 job opportunities to participants from the Malabar region. In 2022, the fair had successfully generated over 800 openings, a release said here on Tuesday.

Cyberpark Chief Executive Officer M.S. Madhavikutty said the growth in Information Technology was creating numerous job opportunities, and the fair would help connect deserving candidates with those prospects. The enthusiastic response from candidates last year had led to even more job openings this year, with an increased number of applicants expected to attend the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

CAFIT president Abdul Gafoor said the fair would enable candidates from the Malabar region to utilise their skills within the country. He also expressed hope that with the expansion of more companies and job opportunities, the IT boom in Malabar would gain momentum. Interested candidates may register at https://reboot.cafit.org.in/registration.