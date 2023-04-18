ADVERTISEMENT

Over 1,500 jobs up for grabs at Cyberpark fair

April 18, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Calicut Forum for Information Technology (CAFIT) will collaborate with Government Cyberpark, UL Cyberpark, HiLITE Business Park, and Kinfra Business Park to organise ‘Reboot 2023 Job Fair’ at Government Cyberpark on May 13 and 14.

The event aims to provide 1,500 job opportunities to participants from the Malabar region. In 2022, the fair had successfully generated over 800 openings, a release said here on Tuesday.

Cyberpark Chief Executive Officer M.S. Madhavikutty said the growth in Information Technology was creating numerous job opportunities, and the fair would help connect deserving candidates with those prospects. The enthusiastic response from candidates last year had led to even more job openings this year, with an increased number of applicants expected to attend the event.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

CAFIT president Abdul Gafoor said the fair would enable candidates from the Malabar region to utilise their skills within the country. He also expressed hope that with the expansion of more companies and job opportunities, the IT boom in Malabar would gain momentum. Interested candidates may register at https://reboot.cafit.org.in/registration. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US