Over 1.3 kg of gold seized at Calicut airport

The Calicut Air Intelligence Unit apprehended two passengers who tried to smuggle 1.329 kg of gold at the Calicut International Airport on Monday night.

Sleuths recovered 565 gm of 24-carat gold and 105 gm of 22-carat gold from Jameela of Kasaragod, who had concealed the contraband inside her hair worn as a bun. She arrived from Dubai, said officials.

In the second case, Customs officials seized 559 gm from Faisal, hailing from Kozhikode, who arrived from Doha. The gold was hidden inside his socks.