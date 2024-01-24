Over 100 students participate in painting competition

January 24, 2024 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - Kozhikode

Around 100 students of standards 9 to 12 from various schools in Kozhikode district took part in a painting competition held at Kendriya Vidyalaya No: 1 in Kozhikode on Tuesday in connection with the ‘Pareeksha pe Charcha’ programme to be held in New Delhi on Monday. The competition was based on ‘Mantras’ presented in the book Exam Warriors by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and themes like Chandrayan, sporting success of India, and Viksit Bharat. K.K. Ravi, former artist with Mathrubhumi daily; Sathish Kumar P., art teacher at Palora HSS, Ulliyeri; and Vrinda Varma, assistant professor at NITC were the judges. Devananda K.P., Nishwasa E.V. (KV-1 Kozhikode), Athul Krishna (KV-2), Sreya C. Prasad (KV-1), and Anandita (KV-2) bagged the top five positions.