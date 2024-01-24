GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Over 100 students participate in painting competition

January 24, 2024 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Around 100 students of standards 9 to 12 from various schools in Kozhikode district took part in a painting competition held at Kendriya Vidyalaya No: 1 in Kozhikode on Tuesday in connection with the ‘Pareeksha pe Charcha’ programme to be held in New Delhi on Monday. The competition was based on ‘Mantras’ presented in the book Exam Warriors by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and themes like Chandrayan, sporting success of India, and Viksit Bharat. K.K. Ravi, former artist with Mathrubhumi daily; Sathish Kumar P., art teacher at Palora HSS, Ulliyeri; and Vrinda Varma, assistant professor at NITC were the judges. Devananda K.P., Nishwasa E.V. (KV-1 Kozhikode), Athul Krishna (KV-2), Sreya C. Prasad (KV-1), and Anandita (KV-2) bagged the top five positions.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / painting

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.