May 21, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Kozhikode

A two-day outreach programme for ex-servicemen and their dependents will be organised under the aegis of the Controller of Defence Accounts, Chennai, at the Sainik Rest House here from May 25. The programme is organised to help out members complete the identification procedures related to the disbursement of pension under the newly introduced SPARSH system. For more details, contact: 04952-771881.