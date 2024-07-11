Outgoing Calicut University V-C says teachers’ recruitment his major achievement

M.K. Jayaraj, Vice-Chancellor, University of Calicut, has claimed that the recruitment of competent persons as faculty members is one of his achievements during the last four-year period.

Mr. Jayaraj was speaking at a farewell event for him and Pro Vice-Chancellor M. Nasser, held on the campus on Thursday. Their tenures ended on July 11. The event was organised by a collective of university employees.

Mr. Jayaraj said that the university should also take credit for the timely conduct and speedy declaration of examinations. He also said that he was open to criticisms as they would help evaluate the situation. Mr. Nasser said that the university still had a long way to go and teachers, students, and the staff should jointly work in that direction.

Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip, who opened the event, said that the city corporation would need help from the university for going ahead with the activities of the Unesco ‘City of Literature’ project.

