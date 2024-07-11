GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Outgoing Calicut University V-C says teachers’ recruitment his major achievement

Updated - July 11, 2024 08:09 pm IST

Published - July 11, 2024 08:03 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Mayor Beena Philip speaking at a farewell event for Calicut University Vice-Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj and Pro Vice-Chancellor M. Nasser on the university campus at Tenhipalam in Malappuram on Thursday.

Mayor Beena Philip speaking at a farewell event for Calicut University Vice-Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj and Pro Vice-Chancellor M. Nasser on the university campus at Tenhipalam in Malappuram on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

M.K. Jayaraj, Vice-Chancellor, University of Calicut, has claimed that the recruitment of competent persons as faculty members is one of his achievements during the last four-year period.

Mr. Jayaraj was speaking at a farewell event for him and Pro Vice-Chancellor M. Nasser, held on the campus on Thursday. Their tenures ended on July 11. The event was organised by a collective of university employees.

Mr. Jayaraj said that the university should also take credit for the timely conduct and speedy declaration of examinations. He also said that he was open to criticisms as they would help evaluate the situation. Mr. Nasser said that the university still had a long way to go and teachers, students, and the staff should jointly work in that direction.

Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip, who opened the event, said that the city corporation would need help from the university for going ahead with the activities of the Unesco ‘City of Literature’ project.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / university

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.