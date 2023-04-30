ADVERTISEMENT

Oscar Film Festival held in Malappuram

April 30, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Film actress N.P. Nisa inaugurating a one-day Oscar Film Festival organised by Rasmi Film Society in Malappuram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Rasmi Film Society conducted an Oscar Film Festival here on Saturday. Film actress N.P. Nisa inaugurated the festival held at NGO Union Auditorium. Speaking on the occasion, she underscored the importance of art and cinema as a vehicle of social responsibility beyond their sheer potential for entertainment. Rasmi Film Society president Manambur Rajanbabu presided over the function. Poet K. Rammohan commemorated actor Mamukkoya, who died on April 26. Rasmi Film Society secretary Anil K. Kurupan welcomed the gathering. Treasurer V.M. Suresh Kumar proposed the vote of thanks.

