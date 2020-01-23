Kozhikode

Orthopaedic conference to be held from tomorrow

KOACON 2020 will discuss the technological advancements, researches, treatment and management methodologies in modern orthopaedics

The 39th State conference of the Kerala Orthopaedic Association (KOA) will be held at Perinthalmanna on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The KOA is conducting the meet titled KOACON 2020 in association with the Malappuram Orthopaedic Club. About 800 delegates are expected to attend the meet. Former High Court judge Babu Mathew will inaugurate the conference on Friday evening.

Kochu S. Mani, president of the Kerala chapter of the Indian Medical Association women’s wing, will be felicitated at the function.

The conference will discuss the technological advancements, researches, treatment and management methodologies in modern orthopaedics.

The meet will hold Prof. P.A. Alexander Memorial Continuing Medical Education (CME) on the theme of adult hip on Friday.

