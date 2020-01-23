Orthopaedic conference to be held from tomorrow

The 39th State conference of the Kerala Orthopaedic Association (KOA) will be held at Perinthalmanna on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The KOA is conducting the meet titled KOACON 2020 in association with the Malappuram Orthopaedic Club. About 800 delegates are expected to attend the meet. Former High Court judge Babu Mathew will inaugurate the conference on Friday evening.
Kochu S. Mani, president of the Kerala chapter of the Indian Medical Association women’s wing, will be felicitated at the function.
The conference will discuss the technological advancements, researches, treatment and management methodologies in modern orthopaedics.
The meet will hold Prof. P.A. Alexander Memorial Continuing Medical Education (CME) on the theme of adult hip on Friday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.