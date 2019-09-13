Kozhikode

Orientation camp for entrepreneurs

The Department of Animal Husbandry will organise a one-day orientation camp for young entrepreneurs on the animal husbandry sector at Ambayathode in Kozhikode district on September 25. Interested applicants can register their names on or before September 18, a press release said. For more information, contact: 0495-2234811.

