Organ transplant institute in Kozhikode: architectural consultant to be announced soon

November 06, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

An architectural consultant for the proposed Institute of Organ Transplantation in Kozhikode is expected to be announced in the next few days.

The last date to submit tender documents was September 25.

According to sources, four companies have thrown their hat in the ring. HLL Infra Tech Services Limited (HITES), the project consultant, had extended the last date for submission of documents a couple of times. According to the initial ‘Request for Proposal’ in the global tender enquiry published on August 14 by HITES, the last date for tender application was September 4. Later, it was extended to September 18, reportedly following requests from bidders, who sought at least two more months for the submission of tender documents. The technical bid for e-tendering was proposed to be opened on September 19. The agency extended the last date again to September 25. The technical bids were opened on September 26.

HITES sources said on Monday that the evaluation of the tender documents was yet to be completed. They indicated that a decision would be made in the next few days. The institute, to be set up at an estimated cost of ₹500 crore, is expected to an autonomous centre of excellence. There will be 15 speciality departments and divisions in the first phase and seven in the second phase. There will be 30 academic courses. The hospital in the institute has been conceptualised as an apex centre to manage patients with kidney failure, liver failure, and heart failure, and to perform all transplants.

