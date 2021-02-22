‘Ordinance on self-financing colleges vague on salary conditions of teachers’

Kozhikode

22 February 2021 23:38 IST

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan recently signed a government Ordinance on the service conditions of teaching and non-teaching staff in self-financing colleges in the State. But the document is vague on the salary conditions of teachers, says a section of the academic community.

Varughese Mathew, president, Kerala Unaided College Principals’ Council, said on Monday that there were four groups of teachers in self-financing colleges.

“There are teachers who are fresh postgraduates, there are people with postgraduate degree with experience, those with doctorate degrees, and people who have qualified the University Grants Commission’s National Eligibility Test. The Ordinance was not clear on their salary conditions based on the qualification,” he said.

He said that the council, however, welcomed the Ordinance otherwise as it had laid out conditions for the recruitment and functioning of the staff. “It says the management can take disciplinary action against the staff. However, if the staff had any complaints against the step, the final decision on the issue will be taken by the university Syndicate,” Mr. Mathew said. The Ordinance also makes it clear that the salary and other working conditions should be explained at the time of joining. The document also makes constitution of grievance redressal cell and PTA mandatory.