Orange alert issued as water level rises in Kakkayam Dam in Kozhikode

July 06, 2022 19:50 IST

Water level at 756.5 metres on Wednesday; chances high to open spillway shutters

The district administration on Wednesday issued an orange alert after noticing a rise in the water level in Kakkayam Dam subsequent to the monsoon downpour. According to KSEB officials, the water level in the dam reached 756.5 metres on Wednesday and chances were high to open the spillway shutters as part of safety measures. Precautionary steps were also taken with the support of Revenue Department officers to ensure the safety of villagers settled in the foothills of Kakkayam, they said.