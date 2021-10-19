Orange alert in Kozhikode for two days

The district administration has geared up to meet any eventualities in the wake of an orange alert sounded in Kozhikode on Wednesday and Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an orange alert for the next two days, said District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy on Tuesday.

He said round-the-clock control rooms were opened attached to the four taluk offices at Kozhikode, Koyilandy, Vadakara and Thamarassery as well as the local bodies. An emergency control room of the District Disaster Management Authority was also opened. The Police, Fire and Rescue Services, Irrigation, Electricity and BSNL departments had been activated, he added.

Steps have been taken to monitor the water level in dams and rivers. In case of rising water level in rivers and waterlogging in any region, boats required for rescue operations have been arranged by the Fisheries Department.

The Collector said entry to tourist spots, especially near river banks, waterbodies, cliffs and flood-prone areas, had been restricted. Access to waterfalls in hilly regions, where frequent accidents occur, was banned. The shutters of the Peruvannamuzhi dam have been opened and those of the Kakkayam dam remain closed.

The following are the control room numbers: district control room - 0495 2371002, 1077; Kozhikode taluk - 0495-2372966; Koyilandy - 0496-2620235; Vadakara - 0496-2522361; and Thamarassery - 0495-2223088.