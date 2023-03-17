Opposition to launch strong protest over Njeliyanparamba issue

March 17, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the United Democratic Front (UDF), which constitute the Opposition in the Kozhikode Corporation Council, are planning to go ahead with intense protest measures until the civic body cancels its ₹250-crore deal for the waste-to-energy plant project with Zonta Infratech Private Limited.

Two successive council meetings on Wednesday and Thursday ended in chaos after Mayor Beena Philip refused to discuss the issue in the council despite demands from the Opposition. The Mayor had assured the Opposition that the matter could be discussed on Thursday, and that all their questions would be answered. But, the discussion was put off to another day.

“It is not just the BJP, but the public deserves to know details of the deal. We have requested the Corporation to provide details such as the money invested in the project so far and the output of the company in comparison to the investment,” said Navya Haridas, BJP council party leader. She added that the party would move court against Zonta Infratech as well as the Kozhikode Corporation in this regard, besides trying to get answers through the Right to Information Act.

The BJP councillors, who had visited the project site at Njeliyanparamba a few days ago, were allegedly locked up inside the compound, which prompted them to stage a protest march to Njeliyanparamba the following day.

Ms. Haridas said that Zonta Infratech’s claims that 70% of biomining had been completed were false, and that there were no signs of any completed work in the compound.

The UDF, on the other hand, while going ahead with protest measures, is planning to wait till Monday to get answers from the Corporation.

“We have demanded that the Corporation should not pay funds sought by the company, as it has not completed the work in accordance with the funds provided,” said K.C. Shobhita, UDF council party leader.

She added that the Corporation had no say in the waste management plant, and that the decisions taken at the State level were being imposed on the civic body.

The Opposition is also looking forward to another special council meeting scheduled for Saturday.