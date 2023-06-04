Opposition sticks to its stand on Zonta as firm continues work at Njeliyanparamba

June 04, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Kozhikode

Even though the Kozhikode Corporation has not extended its contract with the controversial company Zonta Infratech for biomining and capping at Njeliyanparamba waste management plant, the company continues to work on the project.

The Corporation had to defer its move to extend the contract after some members in the opposition demanded more time to study the proposal, which allegedly was presented at the last minute in the previous council meeting. Meanwhile, the opposition continues to exert pressure on the administrative panel to cut off all ties with Zonta Infratech following the model set by the Kochi Corporation after the fire at Brahmapuram waste management plant.

While holding Zonta Infratech responsible for the delay in completion of biomining and capping activities, preparation of ground for Waste to Energy plant, and imposing a fine of around ₹38 lakh, the Corporation has maintained that relieving the company from the work at this stage would be suicidal.

“They have completed biomining and only some capping work is left, which needs to be completed before the rains. It is not practical to rope in another agency to complete the work at this point with the impending onset of monsoon,” Corporation secretary K.U. Bini told The Hindu.

Mayor Beena Philip also maintained that the company has done a good job though a bit late, explaining the need to continue association with Zonta Infratech at least for a short time.

On the other hand, the opposition has been urging the administrative panel to take a stern stand against Zonta Infratech in the footsteps of the Kochi Corporation, which recently cancelled its contract with the company holding it responsible for the fire at Brahmapuram. “Allowing the company to continue operations in Njeliyanparamba even after the contract expired on May 17 is illegal and a violation of the Municipal Act,’, said K.C. Shobhita, Congress councillor and opposition leader at the Corporation Council. She also questioned the Corporation’s claim that the company had brought in heavy machinery to carry out the activities at the plant.