Opposition reiterates demand to bring Kozhikode Corporation under CBI probe into PNB embezzlement case

November 04, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - Kozhikode

With the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officially commencing probe into the Punjab National Bank (PNB) money embezzlement case in Kozhikode, opposition councillors in the Kozhikode Corporation have reiterated their demand that the civic body be brought under the purview of the investigation.

The case involved M.P. Rijil, former senior manager of the Link Road branch of the Punjab National Bank, embezzling around ₹21.29 crore from 17 accounts in the bank, 13 of which belonged to the Kozhikode Corporation. The Corporation had lost ₹12.68 crore which was later reimbursed by the bank. The case was registered in November 2022 and was being investigated by Kozhikode Town police and later the State Crime Branch. Rijil was arrested on December 14 and was released on bail in February. The Crime Branch had come to the conclusion that Rijil had carried out the fraud all by himself.

The PNB had approached the Kerala High Court demanding a CBI probe as the fraud involved an amount higher than ₹3 crore and hence as per the RBI rules, needed to be investigated by the CBI. Accordingly, the court had ordered a CBI inquiry in July 2023 and the Crime Branch handed over the files in September. The CBI had registered the case in the first week of October.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) councillors in the Corporation had raised the demand to include the Corporation under the purview of the investigation a few weeks after the incident came to light. “It needs to be investigated whether any one from the Corporation office had helped Rijil in carrying out the fraud,” UDF council party leader K.C. Shobhita and Deputy leader K. Moideen Koya said.