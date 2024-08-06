Opposition demands Kozhikode Mayor’s resignation over KAT order to cancel employees’ suspension

The Kozhikode Corporation Council meeting on Tuesday witnessed heated arguments between Opposition councillors and the ruling front over the recent order of the Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) to cancel the suspension of two Corporation employees who were facing charges in the building number scam.

Opposition leader K.C. Shobhita, in a submission, alleged that it was the lapse in following the protocol on the part of the Secretary and the Mayor that led to such a situation, and that the Corporation was now bound to pay the salary arrears of the said employees since the day they were suspended.

While the ruling front councillors claimed that the Corporation had challenged the order in the Kerala High Court, Ms. Shobhita said the High Court had refused to entertain the petition, which led to heated arguments.

The Opposition councillors protested in the council hall demanding the resignation of the Mayor and the ousting of the Secretary. Mayor Beena Philip tried to calm down the situation urging the councillors to be patient until the court took a decision.

Earlier, a submission by BJP councillor Anuradha Thayat on street dog menace led to discussions on the need to dilute the Central law that prevents causing harm to street dogs. Ms. Thayat pointed out that it was the duty of the Corporation to ensure the safety of the citizens, and that alternatives should be sought to address the situation as the Animal Birth Control (ABC) centre in the city alone could not serve the purpose.

The Mayor suggested that the Corporation send a memorandum to the Central government demanding relaxation in the law, allowing the civic body to eliminate ferocious street dogs. Since the activities undertaken by the ABC centre may take up to 10 years to be effective, the Mayor suggested that the councillors ensure scientific waste management in their wards to prevent multiplication of street dogs.

The council session began with an adjournment motion by the Mayor demanding that the State government expedite the rehabilitation process in Wayanad and Vilangad that faced deadly landslides on July 29. Several councillors invited the council’s attention to the disaster caused by the heavy rain last week while appreciating the services rendered by the Kerala State Electricity Board, Fire and Rescue Services department, and other government agencies.

