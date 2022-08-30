Opportunities await youth: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Special Correspondent Kozhikode
August 30, 2022 19:06 IST

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics, Information Technology, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, has said that many opportunities and possibilities await the youth of the country.

He was speaking at a debate event titled ‘New India for Young India-Techade of Opportunities’ organised by the National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C) near here on Tuesday. From aerospace to electronics, there were many possibilities, he said. Responding to a question, Mr. Chandrasekhar said that Agnipath scheme for recruitment to the Armed Forces was one among them. M.K. Raghavan, Kozhikode MP, and senior NIT officials were present.

Later, he interacted with the directors of various National Institutes of Electronics and Information Technology from across the country at NIELIT, Kozhikode. He said NIELITs should work more closely with other higher education institutes in the country such as NITs. The Minister added that NIELITs should take steps to develop the skills required to transform India into a trillion dollar digital economy.

