‘Oppam’ project launched in Kozhikode district

March 18, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Kozhikode

Minister for Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs G.R. Anil has said that the State will ensure that no person or family misses out on groceries from ration shops.

Launching the ‘Oppam’ project in Kozhikode on Saturday, the Minister appreciated the role of autorickshaw drivers in the endeavour. “Autorickshaw drivers in Kozhikode are a model for the entire State. That they are being part of this project without expecting any remuneration says a lot,” he said.

The Oppam project is one in which autorickshaw drivers from across the State are joining hands with the Department of Food Security to ensure that people facing acute property get foodgrains in time. They plan is to deliver foodgrains from ration shops at the houses of those who are unable to travel to get them.

As many as 6,773 families in Kozhikode district have been identified as facing acute poverty. Of them, 451 did not have ration cards until recently. However, 375 of them were delivered cards after they were identified. As many as 251 deserving families in the category have been shortlisted for the Oppam project, and they will have foodgrains delivered at their doorstep twice a month by autorickshaw drivers in their neighbourhood. Initially, 11 families within the Corporation limits were brought under the project. The other 240 would be added soon, the Minister said.

Mr. Anil also hinted at a thorough change in the public distribution system in the State very soon, including modernising ration shops and introducing more millets for supply in an effort to resist lifestyle diseases.

Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, presided over the event. P. Vasantham, member of the State Food Security Commission, and leaders of various autorickshaw trade unions were present.