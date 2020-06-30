‘Oppam’ a relief for students under stress

Kozhikode

30 June 2020 22:22 IST

The sudden uncertainty related to the education system has put a lot of students under severe mental stress. Oppam, the tele-counselling system set up under the Career Guidance and Adolescent Counselling Cell in the district is handling an average 10 calls a day from students in distress, ranging from high school and higher secondary to college level.

The Oppam project was launched in the beginning of the lockdown to ensure the mental health of students, especially when they were suddenly pushed into online learning methods. There are 25 well-trained career guidance experts and counsellors under the cell who handle anxieties of students, and sometimes their parents.

“Anxieties of students could be due to a variety of reasons. Our counsellors are well-trained to handle these issues. If there are cases that we cannot handle, we refer them to IMHANS and if the cases have legal issues, we refer them to Childline,” Kabeer Parappoyil, convener of the project in Thamarasseri educational district, said.

The contact details of counsellors have been provided to students through their schools. “We expect a sudden surge in the number of calls from Tuesday onwards, once the SSLC results are announced,” Mr. Kabeer said.