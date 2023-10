October 30, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Kozhikode

An ophthalmology-ENT speciality outpatient section has begun functioning at the Government Ayurvedic Dispensary at Thalakkulathur grama panchayat in Kozhikode. A release said that it was launched as part of the Ayurveda Preventive Eye and ENT Care Unit scheme. There are also plans to hold awareness camps and eye check-up camps at the dispensary. Later, special projects will be taken up in schools to help students get rid of glasses by focussed treatment.

