Operation Sutharyam: 384 vehicles with sun control films in Kozhikode fined

Action to track more offenders to continue

Action to track more offenders to continue

The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) squad’s latest special drive, ‘Operation Sutharyam’, against the use of sun control films has exposed 384 vehicles in Kozhikode. Violators were slapped with a spot fine of ₹250 each. They were also warned against repeating the offence.

MVD officials said the total fine collected during the week-long flash inspection from June 8 was ₹96,000. This is apart from initiating legal action against drivers of another 270 vehicles involved in other violations. Regional Transport Officer (RTO) R. Sumesh and RTO (Enforcement) Shyni Mathew were among those who led the drive.

Apart from collecting compounding fee from violators, officials explained to them the safety reasons behind the drive. According to them, the use of cooling films on tempered automotive glasses could even affect rescue operations during accidents. The surprise checks will continue, they added.

Meanwhile, a few entrepreneurs have challenged the MVD action citing amendments to the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 2020. They argued that tested and certified sun control films, meeting conditions set by the Bureau of Indian Standards, could be used.

Countering their claims, MVD officials pointed out that legally permitted percentage of cooling effect on vehicles by authorised manufacturers was never treated as an offence. “Action is taken only against illegal alterations or additions made in violation of safety standards,” they said.