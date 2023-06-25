‘Operation Salsamukku’ to be launched in Kozhikode

June 25, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Kozhikode

‘Operation Salsamukku’, a project aimed at stopping the use of drugs in public places, will be launched in Kozhikode district on Monday on the occasion of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Under the project, being implemented by the Kozhikode district administration in association with Nasha Mukth Bharat Abhiyaan and other government departments, the authorities will identify places that are frequented by miscreants and beautify them so that the public can use them without worries.

As a first step, District Collector A. Geetha will inaugurate a wall painting competition for college students near the Head Post Office at Mananchira. Around 130 students are expected to take part in the competition which will begin at 9 a.m. The 40-metre wall will be painted with the theme ‘Puthu Lahari’ (new addiction).

‘Operation Salsamukku’ is part of ‘Puthulahariyilekku’ (towards a new addiction), a year-long anti-drug awareness campaign in schools and colleges. The programme aims to drive students towards art, literature, cinema, travel, and food.

A rally will be held with the participation of around 200 students of Government Model Higher Secondary School at 10 a.m. A letter writing competition will also be organised.

Meanwhile, the district-level inauguration of the campaign will be held at Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Payyanakkal, under the aegis of the Department of Health and National Health Mission. District Medical Officer K.K. Rajaram will inaugurate the session which will be followed by an awareness class.