Operation of sham charitable trusts exposed in rural areas of Kozhikode

March 09, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Kozhikode

The operation of a few sham charitable trusts engaged in mobilising public funds in the name of medical treatment for the poor and other social service activities in the rural areas of Kozhikode has come to light thanks to the vigil shown by a few villagers. Subsequently, some suspected operators of such trusts have downed the shutters to avoid legal action.

Sources said that the volunteers of one such trust were caught red-handed two days ago at Thiruvambady. Local administrators were called to the spot to verify details of the trust, which were later found fake, they said.

Residents of Omassery said that the volunteers used to collect money from them in the name of their tie-up with a private hospital in the district for palliative care. However, the claim was found fake as the hospital authorities were not aware of such an organisation, they said.

In the absence of public protest or action by the police, there has been a spike in the number of private agencies engaged in fund collection in the name of charitable activities. In Kozhikode city, the representatives of such agencies have been collecting money in the name of helping cancer patients meet their treatment expenses. There were also a few who claimed to be suppliers of free food to street dwellers.

According to the police, there are enough government schemes in the district, apart from volunteers of registered organisations, to support the ailing sections. Those who make contributions to unknown agencies should do it after proper verification, they said.

In Kozhikode city, there were alleged attempts to deploy women as volunteers for suspected collection of money in the name of charity. It came to an end after people started verifying their details with the police and other approved charitable trusts. In some cases, the office addresses furnished in the receipts of such fund collectors were also found fake.