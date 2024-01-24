GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Operation Label’ to continue in Kozhikode district

January 24, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Food Safety department in Kozhikode is planning to continue its drive titled ‘Operation Label’ to check if food parcels carry a description on their expiry period.

The drive was launched after it was found that those selling food parcels were not carrying labels on the packets describing up to what time it can be consumed. Sakeer Hussain, Assistant Commissioner, Food Safety, Kozhikode, said on Wednesday that 15 of the 53 institutions that were inspected in recent days had not been following guidelines. Cases would be filed against them. These institutions are located in Kozhikode City, Koyilandy, Kunnamangalam, Elathur, and Nadapuram. Five squads were deployed for the drive.

Mr. Hussain said that the inspections followed instructions from Jaffer Malik, Food Safety Commissioner. He pointed out that there had been instances of food poisoning as food parcels were being used even after their expiry period.

According to the law, cooked food should be consumed within two hours after it is prepared. It is mandatory to carry labels describing the expiry period on packeted food items. However, with those selling food parcels not carrying any labels describing the time of preparation and the expiry period, customers are left clueless. There are many people who buy food parcels and eat it according to their convenience. This could lead to health issues as the temperature in which the food is prepared and the temperature in which it is kept are important. For example, food items such as shawarma should not be used after a certain period. Mayonnaise should not be kept for not more than an hour.

Food Safety officials said that this would be applicable to even the Kerala lunch sold in parcels and other food items, as also those being ordered online. The time period can also be mentioned in the bills. The sale of food items without these labels has been prohibited, the officials added.

