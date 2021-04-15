Open sky policy hits exporters in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

15 April 2021 23:59 IST

Chamber seeks restoration of foreign cargo flights in airports

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA) recent changes to India’s Open Sky Policy has impacted the vegetables and fruit exporters from the State, especially Kozhikode.

The policy that came into effect last year limited non-scheduled and ad hoc cargo flights by foreign carriers to Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

“The export cargo of vegetables and perishables moving from Kerala airports have been affected. It has become a burden for exporters to move their cargo to the nearest major airport such as Bengaluru and Chennai. This has led to high transportation costs and thereby losing Middle East and European Markets,” Munshid Ali, head of the Export Grievance Cell of the Calicut Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said.

Advertising

Advertising

He said that the Calicut Chamber had urged the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation to restore these flights in Kozhikode, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram but in vain.

“We also asked the State government, Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Industries Secretary as well as Civil Aviation officials to take up the matter urgently,” he said.

This was also raised in the previous Permanent Trade Facilitation Committee of the Cochin Customs held on December 18, 2020, Mr. Ali said.

He demanded that the State government and Civil Aviation Ministry look into the plight of exporters. Already, the State was losing GST revenue. At the same time, the new policy was beneficial to exporters from Karnataka and Maharashtra.