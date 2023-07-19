Oommen Chandy’s helping hands gave this differently abled doctor from Kozhikode a new lease of life

July 19, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - Kozhikode

A 12-year-old scooter fitted with an additional wheel is still there with Fathima Asla, now a 27-year-old homeopath from Kozhikode’s Balussery. It always reminds her of the great help she received from former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

“I was really fed up with asking for help from people to overcome my mobility issues after being diagnosed with Osteogenesis Imperfecta, a disease in which bones fracture easily. It was my father Abdul Nazar who finally approached Oommen Chandy for a scooter which was approved on time,” recalls Dr. Asla who now runs a clinic in her village. She adds that his father, who also suffers from the same disease, now uses the vehicle for his travel.

According to Dr. Asla, she had been fortunate to get the help of the compassionate Chief Minister three times in her life without being part of any political party. “The first one took place when I was a child. It was a special financial assistance to construct a toilet at home. The final aid was during my studies for BHMS in Kottayam,” she recalled.

“It was my dream to become a doctor. When I got the scooter, I became more confident to work towards my goal. It was in fact the beginning of an independent fight,” says Dr. Asla. She feels that the timely help had motivated her to work for those who were badly in need of social support.

The 27-year also recalls the proud moment of affixing the doctor’s sticker on her tricycle. “There are thousands of people who have conquered unbelievable heights with the support of compassionate people. Now, the challenge is on me to find the deserving persons and support them to achieve their dreams,” she adds.