Oommen Chandy changed the perception about MLAs in Kerala: Satheesan

October 21, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Kozhikode

The credit for changing the perception about MLAs in Kerala should go to Oommen Chandy, Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan has said.

“Before Oommen Chandy got elected to the Assembly, being an MLA was relatively an easy job. MLAs used to meet people in their constituencies only once in five years. The people were also finding it difficult to approach senior Congress leaders then. But after Oommen Chandy became an elected representative, he became so approachable and accessible to people that every other MLA was forced to follow in his footsteps. This was applicable not only to Congress MLAs, but those from other parties too,” he said.

Mr. Satheesan was opening an event to honour Oommen Chandy, posthumously, with an award in memory of former Chief Minister and Indian Union Muslim League stalwart C.H. Mohammed Koya here on Saturday. Puthuppally MLA Chandy Oommen received the award.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a lighter vein, Mr. Satheesan said the ‘Oommen Chandy’ style had led to such a situation that the MLAs were not getting enough time to sleep, eat food, or spend time with their family at home.

The Congress leader also recalled the contributions of Mohammed Koya, popularly known as ‘CH’, especially in promoting Muslim women’s education.

“CH was not a leader of the Muslims alone. He was a leader of all the communities. His secular credentials were impeccable. He was one of those people who realised that the greatest instrument for socio-economic development is the investment in education,” Mr. Satheesan said.

Mr. Oommen received the award from Panakkad Syed Abbasali Shihab Thangal, IUML Malappuram district president. M.K. Muneer, MLA, and Mohammed Koya’s son, and M.K. Raghavan, MP, among others, were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.