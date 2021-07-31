Only wards with over 80 cases to be declared containment zones in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

31 July 2021 20:22 IST

Corpn. requests govt. to allow all shops to open five days a week

The criterion for declaring containment zones in Kozhikode Municipal Corporation has been changed. From August 1, only wards that register more than 80 COVID cases will be declared as containment zones. The decision came at a meeting chaired by Mayor Beena Philip on Saturday, in which MLA Thottathil Raveendran, the District Collector, the District Medical Officer and other senior officials took part.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the Mayor said the corporation had requested the State government to allow all shops to open five days a week except Saturday and Sunday. “We all have experienced the huge rush on Fridays. Opening shops and establishments for more days is the only solution to this problem,” the Mayor said.

Meanwhile, in a first in the State, the corporation has taken up a mission to achieve complete vaccination in two of its wards. The Kappakkal ward that has recorded the maximum number of COVID deaths (26) in the city and the Puthiyappa ward, which has been a containment zone ever since the outbreak of COVID-19, are the two wards. “We need to study the reason behind the condition in both the wards, other than that they are coastal wards. We need to see if complete vaccination can help end issues there,” the Mayor said.

Advertising

Advertising

It was decided at the meeting that the corporation would be provided more vaccine slots in future, in accordance with its population. The councillors and Rapid Response Teams have been asked to bring in more people for COVID testing, especially those from vulnerable sections, like people working in market places, harbours and those who have constant interaction with the public.

The District Collector has assured the corporation that the inaccuracy in COVID data entry will be dealt with soon. The corporation complained that COVID cases from elsewhere were being put into the corporation’s account due to the sloppiness of data entry operators in private labs and hospitals.

The Mayor said that the test positivity rate in Kozhikode was high since only people with symptoms or contact with patients took COVID tests. “Most positive cases these days are asymptomatic. People who are in contact with masses need to take the test every now and then even if they did not have symptoms,” she said, adding that more people taking the test was necessary to bring down the TPR, which in turn will help the city open up more.