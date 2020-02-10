Only three in isolation ward in Kozhikode

Only three persons are under observation in hospital for suspected novel coronavirus (nCoV) infection in Kozhikode district as on Monday, District Medical Officer V. Jayasree has said.

All of those are at Government General Hospital, Kozhikode, she said in a press release. One patient was discharged on Monday and another was admitted. Right now, no one is undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital. Of the 26 samples of body fluids of suspected patients sent for lab tests, 21 had turned negative. Two samples were sent on Monday. A total of 396 people are under observation at their homes.

One person was given mental health counselling through the helpline set up by the Health Department. Awareness videos and messages are being circulated through social media. Special sessions are held at ward levels in grama sabhas.

Similar events are being organised in neighbourhood groups of Kudumbashree and schools. Health Department staff are also visiting houses to create awareness, the release added.